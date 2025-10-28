DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 1,369 Avient Corporation $AVNT

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $917,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 6.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Avient by 167.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Avient by 24.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:AVNT opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Avient Corporation has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

