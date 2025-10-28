DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

