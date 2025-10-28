DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Zacks Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.