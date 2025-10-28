DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $159,000 in Alkermes plc $ALKS

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1,071.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 54.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $283,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,022.20. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.3%

ALKS opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $43.00 price objective on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

