DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $181,000 in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 158.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

