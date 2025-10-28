DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 77.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.85 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

VMEO opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.36 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vimeo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

