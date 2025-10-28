Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 5,775 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average of $214.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

