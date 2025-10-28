East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,468,000 after buying an additional 4,696,157 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $137,390,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $83,330,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 817,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,361,000 after purchasing an additional 547,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6,571.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 460,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 453,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 15,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,606,393.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,098,165.69. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,270. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,240 shares of company stock worth $3,244,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 27.16%.The business had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

