Ethic Inc. Acquires 13,248 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 106.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $2,858,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,590,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $43.09.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.0%

LNC opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

