Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,445 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shell alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shell by 26.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,580,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Shell from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Shell Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Shell stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.