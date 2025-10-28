Ethic Inc. Acquires 3,455 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $138.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $597,810 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.8%

BFAM stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.