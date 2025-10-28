Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,401 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,964.80. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

