Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 87.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $150.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

