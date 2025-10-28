Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 557.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 125,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 136,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,961.17. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $206.85.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

