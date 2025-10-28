Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $71,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.82 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Stories

