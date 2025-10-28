Ethic Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Avient Corporation $AVNT

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avient alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avient by 75.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 57.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 39.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. Avient Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Avient in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Avient

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.