Ethic Inc. Buys 2,628 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 131.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.1% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

