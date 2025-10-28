Ethic Inc. Buys 32,090 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 270.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get APA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in APA by 61.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3,421.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in APA by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on APA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

APA Trading Down 2.1%

APA stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. APA Corporation has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $25.83.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.APA’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.