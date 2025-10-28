Ethic Inc. Buys 4,577 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%.The company had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

