Ethic Inc. Decreases Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 62.9% in the second quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 355,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 137,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

FYBR opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.94. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

