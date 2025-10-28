Ethic Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 319.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,298,000 after acquiring an additional 615,061 shares during the period. Triata Capital Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 193.9% during the first quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 568,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after acquiring an additional 375,007 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Baidu by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 777,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,556,000 after acquiring an additional 228,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 43.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 591,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period.
Baidu Trading Up 4.8%
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.42. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $149.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
