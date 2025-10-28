Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after purchasing an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of monday.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after buying an additional 104,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in monday.com by 45.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $166.22 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.63, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.05.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Morgan Stanley raised monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on monday.com from $326.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.81.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

