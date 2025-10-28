Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Ameren by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,636,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

