Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $94,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,251.90. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 14,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $1,420,081.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,533.49. The trade was a 29.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,926 shares of company stock worth $3,861,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.