Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 385,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 251.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

