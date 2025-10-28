Ethic Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $260.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.27. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

