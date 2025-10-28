Ethic Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in NewJersey Resources during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources Increases Dividend

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

