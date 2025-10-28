Ethic Inc. Has $754,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 36.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 102.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.5%

OGS stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

