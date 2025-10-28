Ethic Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $412.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.37. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $397.12 and a 12 month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

