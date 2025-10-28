Ethic Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,193 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

NYSE:ELS opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

