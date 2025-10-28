Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,190 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,378,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,022,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,505,000 after purchasing an additional 280,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 250.0% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 354,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.