Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $175.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average of $145.19.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

