Ethic Inc. Invests $818,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,554,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173,092 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOG opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

