Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,325 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 37.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 5.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 133.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The firm’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

