Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,826 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.4% in the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $138,105.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,456.53. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,281 shares of company stock worth $859,867 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.