Ethic Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE D opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.