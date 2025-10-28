Ethic Inc. Purchases 9,011 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 65.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WDS opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 616.0%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

