Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,118 Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,114,000 after buying an additional 898,115 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $15,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $10,150,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 44.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 804,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 248,359 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BSY opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Barclays began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.