Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,264,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

