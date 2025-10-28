Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,760,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after buying an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,634,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,462,000 after buying an additional 162,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $478.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,724.38. This trade represents a 97.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $4,034,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568,138.45. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.