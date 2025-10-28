Ethic Inc. Reduces Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 407,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 236,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.65.

KHC stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -35.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

