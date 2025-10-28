Ethic Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 112,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 27.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ SITM opened at $276.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 2.35. SiTime Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $323.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total value of $517,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,385.50. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total transaction of $1,626,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,330. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,367 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

