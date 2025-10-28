Ethic Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc. owned 0.05% of Delek US worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,116.56. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Delek US and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

