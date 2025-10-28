Ethic Inc. Sells 2,558 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102,633.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 922,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638,352 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,560,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.