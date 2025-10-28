Ethic Inc. Sells 49,211 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF $SUSB

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,211 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 470,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 361,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 156,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

