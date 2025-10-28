Ethic Inc. Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.2%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.