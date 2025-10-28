Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

