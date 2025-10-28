Geron Corporation $GERN Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Geron alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 84.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth $38,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $63,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Geron Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Geron Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%.The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5455.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.