GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $62.07. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

