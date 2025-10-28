IMZ Advisory Inc Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

IMZ Advisory Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 213,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 6,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 19,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average is $214.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

